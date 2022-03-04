Ï„Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4,711.62 or 0.11361042 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $44.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.09 or 0.06556483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.88 or 1.00084812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026787 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

