Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a growth of 223.2% from the January 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 17,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

