iA Financial (IAG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iA Financial (TSE: IAG):
- 2/18/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.50 to C$91.00.
- 2/17/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$94.00.
- 1/28/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00.
IAG stock traded down C$2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,910. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$63.97 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.38.
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.
Featured Stories
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.