Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Hydra has a total market cap of $70.69 million and $410,881.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00019809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.06537621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,431.03 or 0.99919331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00045526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,799,504 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

