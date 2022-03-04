Huobi BTC Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $40,823.26 or 0.99750568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $1.96 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.34 or 0.06556662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,788.44 or 0.99665489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.