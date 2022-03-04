Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.