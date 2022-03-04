Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 1,028 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HII opened at $211.00 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

