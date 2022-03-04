Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Cut by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 1.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,533,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,863,127. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

