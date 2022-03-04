Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 14.65 ($0.20) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($32,268.89). Also, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,379.58).

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

