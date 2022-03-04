Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.