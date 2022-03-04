Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

