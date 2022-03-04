Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 100,079 Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,079 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Motive Capital worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Motive Capital by 36.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 658,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 188,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 146,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOTV opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Motive Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

