Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

ONTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Onconova Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.