Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1,267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 466,700 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 861,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 455,276 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,034,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCAP opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

