Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $911,000 in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,770,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,654,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.21.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of EDR stock opened at 28.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 31.70 and a 200-day moving average of 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

