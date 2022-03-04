Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,198 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 387,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 646,668 shares during the last quarter.
In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,344 shares of company stock worth $2,198,729 over the last 90 days.
Shares of SNCY stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $44.13.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sun Country Airlines Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.