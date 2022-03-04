HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 570 ($7.65) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.92) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.65) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 546 ($7.33).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 22.60 ($0.30) on Thursday, hitting GBX 472.85 ($6.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,175,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,569,027. The company has a market capitalization of £95.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 447.76. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

