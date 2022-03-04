Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

