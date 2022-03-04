Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Short Interest Update

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,982. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.