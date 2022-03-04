Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after buying an additional 202,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after buying an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 103,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

