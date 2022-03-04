Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 120 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $149.98. 319,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $265.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

