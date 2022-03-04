Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New $212,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

MDLZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 680,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

