Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

HGV opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after buying an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

