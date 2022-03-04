Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,469.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

