HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 525,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

