HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $496.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

