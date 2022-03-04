HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NGC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

