Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.