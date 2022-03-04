Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 582,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,690. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

