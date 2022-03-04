Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Lowered to $240.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $310.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $146.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,332.73 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

