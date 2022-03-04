Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.14. 938,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,069. Hershey has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

