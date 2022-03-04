Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 43,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

