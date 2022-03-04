Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.
Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 43,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $55.78.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
