Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CEO John W. Lindsay Sells 9,000 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,134. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $21,520,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

