HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €49.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.41 ($98.21).

Shares of HFG opened at €40.19 ($45.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.19. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

