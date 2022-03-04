Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Price Target Raised to €19.40

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.70 ($21.01) to €19.40 ($21.80) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($22.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

HLTOY stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

