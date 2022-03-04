Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $127.29. 85,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

