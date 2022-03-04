Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. 164,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $383.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.