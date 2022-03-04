Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $75.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,882.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,312.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

