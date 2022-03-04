Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. FMR LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of SDOG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 93,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $56.30.

