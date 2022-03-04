Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Shares of IDV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 755,028 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

