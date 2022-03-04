Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,810. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,298,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

