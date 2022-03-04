Head-To-Head Survey: FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) & Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get FGI Industries alerts:

71.8% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Omega Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FGI Industries and Omega Flex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A

FGI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 146.82%. Given FGI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FGI Industries and Omega Flex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex $130.01 million 11.38 $26.19 million $2.59 56.60

Omega Flex has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Omega Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex 20.15% 49.45% 34.12%

Summary

Omega Flex beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

About Omega Flex (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. It operates products under the following trademarks: TracPipe, TracPipe CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, and SolarTrac. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.