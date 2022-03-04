Head-To-Head Review: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) & BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Himax Technologies pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Himax Technologies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Himax Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 37.66% 59.29% 28.13% Himax Technologies 28.24% 64.29% 34.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 6.87 $334.15 million $4.01 20.95 Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 1.27 $436.90 million $2.50 4.51

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 1 2 2 0 2.20 Himax Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats BE Semiconductor Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.