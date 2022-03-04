Head-To-Head Review: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.29 billion 1.09 $588.89 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 1.62 $6.33 billion N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sasol and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 108.93% 160.87% 79.86%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Sasol on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa. The Chemicals segment includes the marketing and sales of all chemical products in Africa, America and Eurasia. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

