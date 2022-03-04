HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 325,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,541 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 33,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.