HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

