HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $527,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.