HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $217.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

