HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IDLV opened at $30.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.
