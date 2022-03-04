HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $423,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

